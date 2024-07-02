7,714 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,007,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.