7,714 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,007,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.