812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. 812575 (SGF.TO) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73,804 shares changing hands.
812575 (SGF.TO) Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18.
About 812575 (SGF.TO)
Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.
