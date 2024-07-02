829,559 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 829,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,841,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 14.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.