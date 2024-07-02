A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.13.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,362 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after buying an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 271,303 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

