AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $93,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,554. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

