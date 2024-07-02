Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.16

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$17.26. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.13, with a volume of 3,393 shares.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADN

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$297.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.16.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.