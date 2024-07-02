Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

