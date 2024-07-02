Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

