Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

