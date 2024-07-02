Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $11.96. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 76,942 shares trading hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 55,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

