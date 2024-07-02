Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $11.96. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 76,942 shares trading hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
