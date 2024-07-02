AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

AECOM Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -951.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

