Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.