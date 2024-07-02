Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 11,635 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

