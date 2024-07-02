Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $216.24

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $216.24 and traded as low as $215.63. Alexander’s shares last traded at $216.50, with a volume of 10,892 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Alexander’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

