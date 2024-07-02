Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,002,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 727,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,134,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 155,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

