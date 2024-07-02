Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $91,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,721. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

View Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.