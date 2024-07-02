Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Palomar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth $357,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 9,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $560,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $2,355,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

