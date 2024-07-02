Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 382.7% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

