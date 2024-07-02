Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 471.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.34. 29,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,490. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $209.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,681 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

