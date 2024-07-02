Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $85,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $830.70. 92,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,628. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $759.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

