Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $75,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

PBH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

