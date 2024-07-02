Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,404 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $76,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. 74,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

