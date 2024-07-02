Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,723,819 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1,048.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $85,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 986,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583 in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.