Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 212,837 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of PulteGroup worth $88,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 387,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

