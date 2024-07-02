Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 220,942 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $80,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 184,905 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $97,217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,006,000 after purchasing an additional 418,716 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

WBS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

