Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 480,805 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $77,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5,772.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 200.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65,657 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.