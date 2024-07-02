Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,849 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.26. 247,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,930. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

