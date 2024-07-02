Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RBC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.24. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.