Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Trip.com Group worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 290,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

