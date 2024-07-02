Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

