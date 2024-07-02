Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $88,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $465.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.84 and its 200 day moving average is $450.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

