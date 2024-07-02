Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW remained flat at $896.19 during trading on Tuesday. 25,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $927.49 and a 200 day moving average of $926.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

