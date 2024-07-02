Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of PROS worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PROS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 289.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PROS by 549.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 592.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 15,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,544. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

