Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 41,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,051. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

