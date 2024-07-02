Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EHC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,295. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

