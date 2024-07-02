Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $72.64 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,275 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $72,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 81.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,479,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,784,000 after buying an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,822. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

