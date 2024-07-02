Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $73.97 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,026 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $73,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 30.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.