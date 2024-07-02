Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $78.72 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $78,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,420,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ON by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 1,119,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,471. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.23.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

