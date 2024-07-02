Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $92.02 Million Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $92,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,844,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ALG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

