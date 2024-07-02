Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,627 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.24. 149,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,747. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

