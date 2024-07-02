Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 48,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.