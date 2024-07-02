Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 332,709 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $79,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,516,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 582,360 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 86,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

View Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 1,089,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.