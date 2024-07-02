Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,403 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of Griffon worth $72,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Griffon by 18.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $6,316,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Insider Activity at Griffon

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.