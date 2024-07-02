Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 124,827 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,827 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 4,867,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,594,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

