Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,256,581 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $81,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 339,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,319. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,228 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

