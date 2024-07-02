Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 130,916 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 130,916 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $80,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 986,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,985,793. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

