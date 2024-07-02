Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,064 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $83,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 494,470 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 3,476,839 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

