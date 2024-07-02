Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,408 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.60% of Aris Water Solutions worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,290,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 568,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 100,734 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NYSE ARIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $910.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

