Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 232,225 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,507,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $81,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. 1,669,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

