Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 235,914 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,881,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $87,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Rollins by 14.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 130,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,173. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

